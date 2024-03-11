Animal rights advocates rally to close Las Vegas interactive aquarium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Animal rights advocates gathered at Boulevard Mall on Sunday, calling for the closure of the local interactive aquarium. Protesters aim to raise awareness about allegations of animal neglect and abuse at the facility.

Hani Levi, a protester, expressed the group's desire for action. "We want the public, which is outraged about what's going on, to actually start taking more action instead of just complaining."

The protest, which included animal advocates, former employees, and veterinarians, targeted SeaQuest aquariums nationwide, accusing them of exploiting animals for profit. Demonstrators gathered in front of the aquarium's location on Twain and Maryland Parkway, sharing their concerns with the public.

Levi highlighted the group's persistence. "Since December 2016, since they opened, we have been protesting monthly on behalf of the animals that can't speak for themselves."

One of the key issues raised by Levi and others is the lack of transparency from SeaQuest. Levi mentioned, "The issue in the Las Vegas location is that they will not disclose the death list. We have been asking for them to disclose the death list log for years, but they refuse to do so."

The protest attracted attention from passersby, including local father Skye Carter, who had been on his way to SeaQuest with his children. Carter shared, "We decided against it, and we are more supportive towards this cause. We will be doing something else today."

Clark County records indicate numerous complaints against SeaQuest Las Vegas to Animal Protection Services over the years, as well as a USDA investigation. While the facility passed its most recent full inspection in September, with county staff finding it clean and with sufficient staffing, an inspector noted some issues such as murky shark tanks and a deceased animal freezer containing bodies labeled as far back as April 2023.

Channel 13 reached out to SeaQuest Las Vegas for comment but did not receive a response in time for this story.

