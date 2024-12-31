Las Vegas Valley road closures for New Year's Eve celebrations

Updates | Dec. 31

There are more traffic developments you should be aware of.

WATCH: Thousands gather on the Strip for New Year's Eve

9:26 p.m. In East Las Vegas, Metro said there is a rollover crash at Boulder Highway and Sahara. First responders are on the scene. Lanes are reduced on both roadways.

9:13 p.m. Metro said there is a crash on Harmon Avenue east of Koval Lane that has reduced traffic to one lane. There are minor injuries and fire crews are at the scene.

7:36 p.m. Jhovani Carrillo is at the scene and said Maryland Parkway and Fremont Street are reopened following the large structure fire.

7:32 p.m. The Strip is now open to revelers! No vehicles are allowed on the street.

7:26 p.m. Sands Avenue and Spring Mountain Road from I-15 to Koval Lane is heavy with traffic due to the Strip closure. Frank Sinatra Drive is also experiencing heavy traffic from Harmon Avenue to Sammy Davis Jr. Drive.

7:10 p.m. Metro said traffic is starting to flow better on I-15 southbound between Spring Mountain and Tropicana.

6:55 p.m. The shutdown of Las Vegas Boulevard for New Year's Eve has begun. Metro police are closing off the Strip to all vehicular traffic from Reno to Spring Mountain. Use Dean Martin, Paradise or Maryland Parkway for north/south alternatives.

6:45 p.m. The crash has cleared on Tropicana eastbound at Topaz Street in East Las Vegas according to NDOT.

6:22 p.m. In East Las Vegas, all lanes in both directions are closed on Tropicana near Topaz Street due to a crash.

6:15 p.m. Metro said southbound traffic on I-15 from Sahara to Tropicana is extremely heavy.

5:57 p.m. The ramps for Flamingo and Tropicana from I-15 are now closed for New Year's Eve to the Strip. If you need access to the Strip, Metro police said the Spring Mountain, Sahara and Russell exits are still open.

5:52 p.m. First responders are still battling a large structure fire downtown, shutting down traffic on Fremont Street in both directions from 10th Street to Maryland Parkway.

5:41 p.m. A crash on I-15 southbound near Tropicana has the right lanes blocked off. Use the left lanes to get by.

5:40 p.m. I-15 ramps at Flamingo are now shut down for New Year's Eve on the Strip. Spring Mountain and Russell I-15 off-ramps will remain open.

5:17 p.m. Heavy delays are being reported by Metro police on Dean Martin and Twain. Traffic is backed up northbound.

5:03 p.m. Maryland Parkway is closed between Fremont Street and Ogden Avenue due to a large structure fire.

Maryland Parkway is closed between Fremont Street and Ogden Avenue due to a large structure fire. 5:00 p.m. Metro police said roads are filling up on Frank Sinatra Drive northbound near Flamingo. Metro police said I-15 southbound is also seeing heavy delays at Flamingo.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate, but local officials also want to make sure you're prepared ahead of the festivities.

If you're among the record-breaking crowds expected to visit the Las Vegas Strip on Dec. 31, here are some traffic changes you should be aware of.

What's closed

Interstate 15 off-ramps at Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue will be closed in both directions starting at 5:30 p.m.

Road closures begin at 6:30 p.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard from Spring Mountain Road to Reno Avenue. All vehicular traffic on the Strip will be shut down by 8 p.m.

What's open

Spring Mountain and Russell will remain open in both directions and freeway ramps will remain unaffected.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

If you utilize public transport, RTC of Southern Nevada is offering free rides on New Year's Eve from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 9 a.m. on Jan. 1. e

Las Vegas Metro police said a curfew will also be in effect that prohibits minors under 18 without a parent on the Strip and downtown.

WATCH: Las Vegas expecting more than 400,000 people on New Year's Eve