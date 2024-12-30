Las Vegas expecting more than 400,000 people on New Year's Eve

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In just a few days, more than 400,000 people are expected to flood the Las Vegas Strip and downtown Las Vegas to celebrate a mid-week New Year's Eve, according to projections from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

People who come to town for the holiday say the crowds and the atmosphere are part of the appeal of ringing in 2025 Las Vegas style.

"The fireworks, shows, parties, gambling–the whole nine yards," said Abby Jackson.

Jackson is visiting from Toronto, and this won't be his first New Year's Eve celebration in Las Vegas.

Just the excitement. The atmosphere and the weather—obviously the weather.

Local high schoolers Tyree McKenzie and Ashton Osbahr said they've celebrated New Year's on the Strip before.

"Being out here is nice," McKenzie said. "You get to see a lot of people have fun, but sometimes it's not as fun as people say it is."

This year, though, they're choosing to avoid the craziness.

"I'm probably going to hang out with some friends and watch the fireworks from my house," Osbahr said.

With the huge crowds expected, of course, comes safety concerns.

Metro Police and other local officials talked about their efforts to keep revelers safe this year at a news conference earlier this month.

"I can assure you we will do everything we can to keep you and your loved ones safe during this New Year's celebration," said Assistant Sheriff Yasenia Yatomi. "You will see the National Guard working with us again this year, as well as other local law enforcement agencies."

"Our fire department will be working with local ambulance companies and will have teams working along the Strip providing special medical and fire response resources as needed," Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II said at the press conference.

Officers will enforce restrictions prohibiting glass bottles, large bags, strollers and carts along the Strip and through downtown Las Vegas.

"[Officers] are all over the Strip, so I'm not worried about safety," Abby said, when asked if he was concerned if the large crowds could be concerning.

Plus, local agencies will be out in full force to crack down hard on impaired driving all throughout the Valley.

If you plan on making alcohol a part of your New Year's celebration, that's great, but make sure to have a designated driver, call a rideshare or take the bus–RTC buses will have free fares this New Year's Eve.

"We can do this," Assistant Sheriff Yatomi said. "We can have a great, safe New Year's Eve without one more death from senseless driving."

If you are looking for a last-minute New Year's Eve plan, Channel 13 has created a list of places holding celebrations: