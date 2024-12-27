Expect more than 100 National Guardsmen on The Strip during New Year's Eve

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you plan to start the new year off at The Strip, prepare to see more than 100 National Guardsmen.

The Nevada National Guard will team up with multiple agencies across the valley to ensure a safe New Year's Eve celebration in Las Vegas. They will be deployed Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning.

More than 100 soldiers will be on duty to assist. They will be located at The Strip and downtown.

About 35 Nevada Air Guardsmen medical staff are set to assist the personnel at University Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center during the same holiday period. They will remain available for potential triage support in the case of any contingency.

The Nevada National Guard has been deployed to Las Vegas on New Year's Eve for 25 years and continues to fight to keep the community safe.

If you are looking for places to celebrate New Year's Eve in Las Vegas, Channel 13 has complied a list for you: