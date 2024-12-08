Here's how you can celebrate New Year's in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If there's any holiday where Las Vegas shines bright, it's New Year's, and Channel 13 has made a comprehensive list to help you reign in the New Year with a bang.

Fireworks on the Las Vegas Strip

Watch the fireworks shimmer and glimmer on the Strip. Fireworks will launch from the rooftops of Aria Resort & Casino, Caesars Palace. Fontainebleau Las Vegas, MGM Grand Hotel and Casino, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Resorts World Las Vegas, The STRAT Hotel, Casino &Tower; Treasure Island — TI Hotel & Casino and The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

AREA15 NYE Masquerade

AREA15 will host a 2025 Masquerade Ball offering dance floors, roaming performers and sonic beats of all genres.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 31

Time: Doors open at 9 p.m.

Concerts

Bruno Mars will be playing at the Dolby Live Stage at Park MGM from Dec. 18 to 30 at 9 p.m. and 31 at 8 p.m.

Janet Jackson is continuing her Las Vegas residency into the new year. She'll perform on New Year's Eve and into 2025.

50 Cent will be having a six-show stop in Las Vegas. 50 Cent will play at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Dec. 31 at 10 p.m.

Creed will be at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace at 7:30 p.m. on Dec.30 and Dec. 31. This will be Creed's first performance in Las Vegas in 12 years.

Imagine Dragons will welcome the New Year at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Time of Your Life 2025

If you're in the mood to ring in the New Year on Fremont Street, the Fremont Street Experience will have live performances from Flo Rida, Locash, Dylan Marlow, Bow Wow, Trick Daddy and Mike Jones. Those attending must be 21 years or older. Early bird

prices for tickets are $50.00.

Date: Dec. 31

Time: Gates open at 7 p.m.

Location: 4th Street & Fremont Street (next to Walgreens)