Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Countdown to 2025: Here's what to expect from the city on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas

download.jpeg
KTNV
New Year's Eve is around the corner and agencies in Las Vegas are reminding you of safety tips going into the big celebration.
download.jpeg
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are just days away from fireworks, parties, and festivities to celebrate the new year.

Dec. 31 is a lively day in the valley, so the Las Vegas Metro Police Department wants to remind you of a few tips for staying safe.

New Year's Day

Multiple agencies and local officials are coming together on Wednesday at 1 p.m. to discuss preparations for the upcoming New Year's Eve celebration in Las Vegas.

Channel 13 has you covered on the briefing and will be streaming here:

This is a developing story, stick with KTNV for more updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH