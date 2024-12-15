Information you can use to plan your holiday travel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Plan ahead and avoid a potential headache during this holiday travel period (as best as you can) with these tips provided by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.
I'm driving. What should I avoid?
The drive from Las Vegas to Primm on southbound Interstate 15 sees one of the biggest spikes in traffic during the holiday seasons, so RTC has put together a travel forecast of when and what times you should avoid the roadway.
Christmas Week
- Thursday, Dec. 26 from noon to 2 p.m. | AVOID
- Friday, Dec. 27 from noon to 3 p.m. | AVOID
- Saturday, Dec. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | AVOID
New Year's Week
- Sunday, Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | REALLY AVOID
- Monday, Dec. 30 | NORMAL
- Tuesday, Dec. 31 | NORMAL
- Wednesday, Jan. 1 from noon to 1 p.m. | AVOID
- Thursday, Jan. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | AVOID
I'm taking the bus. What should I be aware of?
RTC bus schedules will be changed/altered for some days, so if you utilize public transport you need to be aware of these changes. Click here to view RTC's bus schedules.
Christmas Week
- Tuesday, Dec. 24 | SATURDAY SCHEDULE
- Wednesday, Dec. 25 | SUNDAY SCHEDULE
New Year's Week
- Tuesday, Dec. 31 | SATURDAY SCHEDULE
- Wednesday, Jan. 1 | SUNDAY SCHEDULE
RTC said you can expect heavy traffic delays and detours on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31) on and around the Las Vegas Strip.
Special events
Formula 1 Bridge Deconstruction
In addition to the heavy traffic, starting Dec. 15 through Dec. 21, the F1 bridge on Koval will undergo its deconstruction. RTC routes are being detoured during this timeframe as a result.
- Route 119 (Koval/Simmons): Bus Stop Closure Map
- Route 202 (Flamingo): Bus Stop Closure Map
- CX (Centennial Hills Express): Bus Stop Closure Map
Game Day Express
If you are a Game Day Express customer, RTC said catching an earlier bus to a sporting event is a good idea while holiday travel is busy. These are the following games you should be aware of:
- Las Vegas Raiders @ Allegiant Stadium
- Dec. 16: Atlanta Falcons
- Dec. 22: Jacksonville Jaguars
- Vegas Golden Knights @ T-Mobile Arena
- Dec. 19: Vancouver Canucks
- Dec. 21: Seattle Kraken
- Dec. 23: Anaheim Ducks
- Dec. 29: Calgary Flames
- Dec. 31: Montreal Canadiens
More information
RTC said locals and visitors can take advantage of free transit services valley-wide on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31) from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. on New Year's Day (Jan. 1).
If you're flying for the holidays, RTC said you can park your car for free at the Centennial Hills Transit Center or the South Strip Transit Terminal (SSTT), with direct access to Harry Reid International's ground level zero at Terminal 1 via the Centennial Express (CX), Route 108 Paradise or Route 109 Maryland Parkway. The CX route also services to Terminal 3. These parking spots are on a first-come, first-serve basis.