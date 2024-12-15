Information you can use to plan your holiday travel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Plan ahead and avoid a potential headache during this holiday travel period (as best as you can) with these tips provided by the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada

I'm driving. What should I avoid?

The drive from Las Vegas to Primm on southbound Interstate 15 sees one of the biggest spikes in traffic during the holiday seasons, so RTC has put together a travel forecast of when and what times you should avoid the roadway.

Christmas Week



Thursday, Dec. 26 from noon to 2 p.m. | AVOID

Friday, Dec. 27 from noon to 3 p.m. | AVOID

Saturday, Dec. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | AVOID

New Year's Week



Sunday, Dec. 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. | REALLY AVOID

Monday, Dec. 30 | NORMAL

Tuesday, Dec. 31 | NORMAL

Wednesday, Jan. 1 from noon to 1 p.m. | AVOID

Thursday, Jan. 2 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | AVOID

I'm taking the bus. What should I be aware of?

RTC bus schedules will be changed/altered for some days, so if you utilize public transport you need to be aware of these changes. Click here to view RTC's bus schedules.

Christmas Week



Tuesday, Dec. 24 | SATURDAY SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Dec. 25 | SUNDAY SCHEDULE

New Year's Week



Tuesday, Dec. 31 | SATURDAY SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Jan. 1 | SUNDAY SCHEDULE

RTC said you can expect heavy traffic delays and detours on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31) on and around the Las Vegas Strip.

Special events

Formula 1 Bridge Deconstruction

In addition to the heavy traffic, starting Dec. 15 through Dec. 21, the F1 bridge on Koval will undergo its deconstruction. RTC routes are being detoured during this timeframe as a result.



Game Day Express

If you are a Game Day Express customer, RTC said catching an earlier bus to a sporting event is a good idea while holiday travel is busy. These are the following games you should be aware of:



Las Vegas Raiders @ Allegiant Stadium

Dec. 16: Atlanta Falcons Dec. 22: Jacksonville Jaguars

Vegas Golden Knights @ T-Mobile Arena

Dec. 19: Vancouver Canucks Dec. 21: Seattle Kraken Dec. 23: Anaheim Ducks Dec. 29: Calgary Flames Dec. 31: Montreal Canadiens



More information

RTC said locals and visitors can take advantage of free transit services valley-wide on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31) from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. on New Year's Day (Jan. 1).

If you're flying for the holidays, RTC said you can park your car for free at the Centennial Hills Transit Center or the South Strip Transit Terminal (SSTT), with direct access to Harry Reid International's ground level zero at Terminal 1 via the Centennial Express (CX), Route 108 Paradise or Route 109 Maryland Parkway. The CX route also services to Terminal 3. These parking spots are on a first-come, first-serve basis.