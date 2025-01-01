Watch Now
Local News

Actions

WATCH LIVE: Fire breaks out in downtown Las Vegas, shutting down traffic on New Year's Eve

Massive fire in downtown Las Vegas
Posted
and last updated

A large fire has shut down traffic in downtown Las Vegas on New Year's Eve.

The fire was first reported at approximately 4:43 p.m. Tuesday. A traffic camera showed columns of flame burning near Maryland Parkway and Fremont Street.

WATCH LIVE:

Traffic on Fremont Street was shut down from Maryland Parkway to 13th Street, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. Las Vegas police advised drivers of a closure at Maryland Parkway and Ogden Avenue.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

We've requested more information from fire officials. We'll update this report as we learn more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH