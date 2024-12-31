Here's what you can't bring to the Strip and downtown on New Year's Eve

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ring in the New Year! 2025 is almost here!

If you're planning on attending the New Year's Eve festivities on the Strip or downtown, the City of Las Vegas and the county have a few restrictions in place you should be aware of.



No glass or metal containers

No coolers

No bags larger than 12x12x6 inches

No backpacks

No strollers

Local authorities are estimating crowds of more than 400,000 people on the Strip and in downtown Las Vegas on New Year's Eve. The city said these restrictions are part of the effort to keep everyone safe.

You can also expect more than 100 Nevada National Guard members to join local law enforcement on the Strip and in downtown.