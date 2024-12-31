Las Vegas Strip road closures for New Year's Eve celebrations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate, but local officials also want to make sure you're prepared ahead of the festivities.

If you're among the record-breaking crowds expected to visit the Las Vegas Strip on Dec. 31, here are some traffic changes you should be aware of.

What's closed

Interstate 15 off-ramps at Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue will be closed in both directions starting at 5:30 p.m.

Road closures begin at 6:30 p.m. on Las Vegas Boulevard from Spring Mountain Road to Reno Avenue. All vehicular traffic on the Strip will be shut down by 8 p.m.

What's open

Spring Mountain and Russell will remain open in both directions and freeway ramps will remain unaffected.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

If you utilize public transport, RTC of Southern Nevada is offering free rides on New Year's Eve from 6 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 9 a.m. on Jan. 1. e

Information you can use to plan your holiday travel

Las Vegas Metro police said a curfew will also be in effect that prohibits minors under 18 without a parent on the Strip and downtown.

