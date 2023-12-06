'You've become Sports Town USA': NFL Commissioner weighs in on Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The countdown is on as the clock ticks closer to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

It's something that has been on the NFL's mind for a long time, according to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who spoke at an event on Tuesday morning.

"I think we knew that at the same time we were making a decision to [move the Raiders] franchise. Mark Davis really, from day one, said when are we getting the Super Bowl? I don't even think he'd gotten to town yet and he was talking about it," Goodell said. "I think it was a recognition of how this city has evolved, grown, flourished, and how important it is to the teams that have made such an impact on this community. You've really become Sports Town USA."

Since the Las Vegas Raiders came to town, the valley have hosted the NFL Draft, NFL Pro Bowl Games, and will host the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024. Goodell said there are high expectations around this season's big game.

"We have heard from more of our fans and business partners around this Super Bowl. The buzz is off the charts and has never been higher. I think that's a tribute to what you've created in this community," Goodell said. "I think that's going to continue and build and I think it will be extraordinary."

Goodell said one of the biggest hurdles will be providing an awesome experience for all fans, even the ones who don't have a ticket to the game.

"It's a huge undertaking nowadays because so many people do come in who don't have tickets but they want to be part of the atmosphere," Goodell said. "I think that's our biggest challenge, making sure operations go well as well as entertaining all of the people who want to be here, be part of it, and give them that opportunity so when they walk away, they say wow. Las Vegas was unbelievable and the Super Bowl was a great experience."

That includes Las Vegas locals.

"We didn't want to come into the community, put on a great event, and leave town. We have worked with the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee to really find what would work in the community," Goodell said. "What are the needs? What are the priorities? So much of it is integrating with the business community and giving opportunities to minority businesses. We're going to open the stadium, the first night of the week, where both teams come in for media night. They can see the players, see the coaches, and participate in this event. This is a community event. We want this community to feel proud of that, participate in that, and benefit from that."

Whenever the NFL Draft was here, Goodell said the event was "better than perfect". So how does he expect Super Bowl LVIII to go?

"Better than perfect," Goodell said smiling. "I think the great thing about the Super Bowl is it's really a chance, not only for the NFL to use it as our biggest event, but it's a chance for this community to really be able to put their flair to it, to do it Vegas-style, and really show the world what this community's about. We're excited by that. The Raiders are excited by that. There's really not a better combination."