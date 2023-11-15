Take an inside look at Allegiant Stadium before the Super Bowl hits Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In just over 12 weeks, Allegiant Stadium will host the first Super Bowl to ever be played in Nevada.

The home to the Las Vegas Raiders is getting ready to house the NFL's championship game, Super Bowl LVIII kicking off on Sunday, February 11.

Watch as KTNV sports reporter Nick Walters takes us through Allegiant, showing the Raiders' game-day facilities and telling us some changes to expect leading up to the big game:

Take an inside look at Allegiant Stadium before Super Bowl hits Las Vegas

Open since 2020 and coined "The Death Star," Allegiant Stadium houses the Silver and Black, UNLV football, and other sporting events. Considered one of the most cutting-edge stadiums in pro football, Allegiant will be taken over by the NFL in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl.

The league plans to add 7,000 seats to make Allegiant's capacity 72,000 for the Super Bowl.

Less than three months removed from hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix, Las Vegas will attract the eyes of sports fans around the globe.