NFL officials, Las Vegas Host Committee announce event schedule for Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With only 172 days until Super Bowl LVIII, NFL officials and the Las Vegas Host Committee gathered on Wednesday morning to announce the Super Bowl event schedule ahead of the biggest night in football.

The Super Bowl is set to kick off on Monday, February 4, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium, though the work for many will begin in the weeks leading up to the big game.

According to Sam Joffray, the President and CEO of the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee, the event line-up will show off several Las Vegas Strip properties to visitors and business partners alike. These events will also coincide with the Super Bowl Corporate Combine, which will encourage local businesses to consider bringing business or expanding business into Southern Nevada well after the game.

The first major announcement during the press conference revealed that Caesars Palace would serve as the NFL Headquarters Hotel in the week leading up to the game.

Super Bowl Opening Night presented by Gatorade will take place at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 4, 2023, allowing fans to see a preview of Super Bowl LVIII and hear from players and coaches during their only public appearance ahead of the game.

Fans will also be able to take part in multiple photo ops and purchase exclusive NFL Shop merchandise, as well as get autographs from NFL Players. Tickets for Super Bowl Opening Night are $30, and will go on sale in December.

The Super Bowl Experience, an interactive football theme park presented by the NFL, will be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center from Wednesday, Feb. 7 through Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. While there, fans will also be able to get autographs, shop for merchandise, and participate in interactive games. Photos ops with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and a display case showing off all 57 Super Bowl rings will also be available.

Additionally, for the first time ever, the NFL will be hosting "sensory hours" for the Super Bowl Experience, so differently-abled visitors will be able to enjoy the event with "low light and reduced noise."

NFL Green, the league's environmental program, will be teaming up with the Host Committee, the Las Vegas Raiders, and Clark County to provide sports equipment, books, and school supplies as part of a donation project called, "Super Kids, Super Sharing." Organizers of the event will be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year at the Pearson Community Center.

Also celebrating its 25th anniversary is the Super Bowl Soulful Celebration, which will be held at The Pearl Theater on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at the Palms Casino Resort. Officials describe the event as an "unforgettable experience" that will allow football fans to enjoy musical performances from Grammy award-winning artists. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Dec. 1.

The Super Bowl's largest culinary experience, Taste of the NFL, will also be making an appearance next year with a menu crafted by culinary superstars Andrew Zimmern, Carla Hall, Tim Love, Lasheeda Perry, Mark Bucher, and many more! The event will welcome guests aged 21 and older, and all proceeds for the Taste of the NFL will support GENYOUth, a New York-based youth wellness organization. The event will be held at the Keep Memory Alive Center on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

Super Bowl Breakfast is a private event that has taken place in the Super Bowl host city every year since 1988. It will be held at the Caesars Palace on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

Officials provided few details about the highly-anticipated Apple Music Halftime Show, though they did confirm the headlining artist will be announced in the fall of 2023.