NFL surprises Las Vegas high schooler with Super Bowl LVIII tickets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One Las Vegas teen was surprised with tickets to Super Bowl LVIII during the Raiders matchup with the New York Giants on Sunday.

The NFL awarded Luis Ortiz and his family four tickets to the big game through the Super Bowl Surprise program, with support from the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Luis and his family also enjoyed premium seating to watch the game, courtesy of the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to a press release, Luis is a devoted high school student who has faced adversity, which has not deterred his dedication to his educational goals. Luis recently transferred to a magnet school to pursue more opportunities.

At his previous school, Luis was the team captain of his soccer, football, and basketball teams. Luis would lend his time to assist other students with behavioral issues through sports, teaching them about the value of sportsmanship. Luis was also pivotal in de-escalating situations with other students in his previous school.

The National Football League’s Super Bowl Ticket Giveaway Program is in its seventh year of providing fans with the opportunity to attend the league’s biggest event of the season.

To see more of the #SuperBowlSurprise on social media, visit @lvsuperbowlhc on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.