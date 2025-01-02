Year in review: Highlighting the local athletes we met throughout 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As we look ahead to 2025, Channel 13 is taking the time to revisit some of the local athletes in our community that we got to know throughout 2024 through our sports team.

This year, we've met a lot of you, from indoor skydivers to Olympians, and youth athletes.

Katie Grimes given key to Las Vegas Strip, hits up local Raising Cane's for a celebratory 'shift'

We followed the success of our valley's favorite Little League team as they dreamt big and reached the Little League World Series and the journey of two brothers who've created a one-of-a-kind bond through football.

Paseo Verde heading to Little League World Series

We saw you overcome the challenges of life through the power of sports and prove to the world that sports are for everyone, no matter what life hands you.

Local runner with MS adding the Las Vegas Marathon to his long list of running feats

You've shown us so much this year and we can't wait to meet more of you in 2025.