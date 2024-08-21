Katie Grimes given key to Las Vegas Strip, hits up local Raising Cane's for a celebratory 'shift'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was a hero's welcome Tuesday for one local Olympian, as Las Vegas celebrated native Katie Grimes for her performance in Paris.

She's coming off a silver medal win in the Women's 400m individual medley and even competed in the open water 10k, which was the swim event outdoors.

On Tuesday, she was awarded the key to the Las Vegas Strip by Gov. Joe Lombardo at the State of the Chamber event for the Henderson Chamber of Commerce.

It won't be opening any slot machines, but Grimes said it feels special getting hometown cheers.

"Their support is so strong," Grimes said. "Even when I stepped off the plane, there was people there supporting me. Especially Nevada State Bank. It's been great."

But that's not all she did on Tuesday.

Grimes made her way to the Raising Cane's on the Strip to not only have one of her favorite cheat meals but also be a staff member for a day.

"I always wanted to work at a fast food restaurant when I was younger for some reason," Grimes said. "I love Canes, so it's great."

At only 18 years old, Grimes expects to represent the U.S. in the Olympics for a third time in 2028 when the games are right down the I-15 In Los Angeles.

Even though that's four years away, Grimes says she can't wait.

"That's going to be so fun," Grimes said. "The Olympics in your home country is going to be crazy. Not a lot of athletes get to do that, so I think that's going to be really special."

