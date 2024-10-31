Local runner with MS adding the Las Vegas Marathon to his long list of running feats

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Marathon is officially coming to the valley this Sunday, where runners from all over the world will be running from Red Rock to Fremont.
One Las Vegas local is defying the odds by overcoming a disability to run yet another event.
Derek Stefureac was diagnosed with MS, but that has not stopped him from doing marathons all over the world, and he said the sport has helped him for the better.
WATCH | Channel 13's sports reporter Johnny Resendiz got to sit with Derek in studio about his incredible running journey.
[FULL INTERVIEW] Derek Stefureac, a marathoner with MS, shares his incredible running journey
More information on the Las Vegas Marathon
