Here's a list of road closings for Sunday's inaugural Las Vegas marathon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Get ready for road closures and traffic restrictions on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, for the inaugural Las Vegas Marathon.
Expect delays from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Here's a list of some of the major roadways affected:
- Eastbound Charleston Boulevard from Red Rock Canyon Road to Las Vegas Boulevard
- Pavilion Center Drive between Orchard Park Drive Sahara Avenue
Charleston Boulevard eastbound between Pavilion Center and Rancho Drive
- MLK Jr. Boulevard from Charleston Boulevard to Bonneville Avenue
- Grand Central Parkway from Bonneville to Ogden avenues
- Symphony Parkway from Grand Central to City parkways
- Main Street from Ogden Avenue to Las Vegas Boulevard
- Las Vegas Boulevard from St. Louis to Fremont avenues
- Fourth Street from Las Vegas to Charleston boulevards
- Bridger and Fremont avenues from Las Vegas Boulevard to Maryland Parkway
