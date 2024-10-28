Here's a list of road closings for Sunday's inaugural Las Vegas marathon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Get ready for road closures and traffic restrictions on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, for the inaugural Las Vegas Marathon.

Expect delays from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here's a list of some of the major roadways affected:



Eastbound Charleston Boulevard from Red Rock Canyon Road to Las Vegas Boulevard



Pavilion Center Drive between Orchard Park Drive Sahara Avenue



Charleston Boulevard eastbound between Pavilion Center and Rancho Drive

MLK Jr. Boulevard from Charleston Boulevard to Bonneville Avenue



Grand Central Parkway from Bonneville to Ogden avenues



Symphony Parkway from Grand Central to City parkways



Main Street from Ogden Avenue to Las Vegas Boulevard



Las Vegas Boulevard from St. Louis to Fremont avenues



Fourth Street from Las Vegas to Charleston boulevards



Bridger and Fremont avenues from Las Vegas Boulevard to Maryland Parkway

For full details and impacted streets, click HERE.