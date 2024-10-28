Watch Now
Here's a list of road closings for Sunday's inaugural Las Vegas marathon

Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Get ready for road closures and traffic restrictions on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, for the inaugural Las Vegas Marathon.

Expect delays from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here's a list of some of the major roadways affected:

  • Eastbound Charleston Boulevard from Red Rock Canyon Road to Las Vegas Boulevard
  • Pavilion Center Drive between Orchard Park Drive Sahara Avenue

  • Charleston Boulevard eastbound between Pavilion Center and Rancho Drive

  • MLK Jr. Boulevard from Charleston Boulevard to Bonneville Avenue
  • Grand Central Parkway from Bonneville to Ogden avenues
  • Symphony Parkway from Grand Central to City parkways
  • Main Street from Ogden Avenue to Las Vegas Boulevard
  • Las Vegas Boulevard from St. Louis to Fremont avenues
  • Fourth Street from Las Vegas to Charleston boulevards
  • Bridger and Fremont avenues from Las Vegas Boulevard to Maryland Parkway

For full details and impacted streets, click HERE.

