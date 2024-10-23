Here's all the impacted transit routes during the Las Vegas Marathon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Marathon hits the ground running on Nov. 3, but with that will come transit route impacts.

If you utilize public transit, 23 key routes will be impacted with detours and splits on Nov. 3 from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For a full list of affected routes including maps, see the bottom of this article.

RTC said routes 101, 102, 103, 120, and 121 will be split into two sections at Charleston. This means that some transit riders will have to walk up to one mile to continue their trip.

Intersections on Charleston will be closed to vehicles, but pedestrian access will remain open.

RTC is encouraging travelers to plan ahead of these changes by visiting their detours page.

LV Marathon Tear Sheet Digital 11x17 November 2024 by christian.hudspeth on Scribd



