Get ready to cross the finish line with Las Vegas Marathon's first event in September

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After nearly three years of planning with the city and county officials, Las Vegas Marathon is set for its first ever event in November.

The event will consist of three different race distances:



A 26.2 miles marathon

A 13.1 miles half marathon

A 7.02 miles 702 race, named after the Las Vegas area code

The main marathon will start in Sandstone Quarry Overlook with the finish line near 3rd Street at Fremont Street Experience. The half marathon will start on Charleston Boulevard and Merialdo Lane through Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street. Lastly, the 702 will start Charleston Boulevard and Strong Drive to Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street.

A spokesperson with the event said their hope is for the marathon to elevate the city's profile by attracting elite runners from across the world.

The event will kick off on Nov. 3. For more information, including the race map and other specifics, visit their website.

Las Vegas Marathon