Nitro Circus athlete, Las Vegas native talks recent HQ move to his hometown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV — Nitro Circus athlete and Las Vegas local Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham has made a career of making seemingly impossible stunts look easy.

Fotheringham started doing BMX on his wheelchair since he was 8, and has been part of the Nitro Circus stunt show since he was 18.

"Wheelz" has had the chance to do his tricks in some of the biggest stages there are.

He is also the first human to ever pull off a wheelchair back flip and a wheelchair double-back flip.

"Honestly, the crowd really helps in those situations," Fotheringham said. "You're thinking....man, I can die. Then that crowd pumps you up. You're just like....I'm going to send it. That's when you end up pulling off tricks that you're like, 'dang, I thought that was impossible.'"

Fotheringham was born with spina bifida, which took away much of the use in his legs, causing him to use a wheelchair.

But the last thing "Wheelz" sees himself as is disabled.

"I feel like I always had to find a way to do something and adapt," Fotheringham said. "The wheelchair has just been a tool to help me do stuff. I can't ride a bike or a skateboard, so the wheelchair was honestly the next thing."

Two years ago, UFC president Dana White bought Thrill One Sports and Entertainment; the company that runs Nitro Circus.

Extreme sports get a new home in Las Vegas, courtesy of Dana White

Recently, White moved Thrill One's headquarters to Las Vegas, and Fotheringham said White's support could be a game changer.

"It's really cool to see because action sports doesn't really get that spotlight," Fotheringham said. "With Dana supporting it, it can only go up from here."

