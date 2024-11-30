What a UNLV win against UNR would mean for the Rebels in the Battle for the Fremont Cannon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's rivalry week in college football and UNLV is set to host their long-time, cross-state rival UNR on Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium.

The Rebels are enjoying a historic season, and beating the Wolf Pack would send the team back to the Mountain West Championship game and keep their college football playoff hopes alive.

WATCH: UNLV Rebels look ahead to Saturday's battle for Fremont Cannon against in-state rival UNR

This year's Mountain West Championship game is unlike any other, where the winner is primed to earn a college football playoff berth.

With a win in Saturday's regular season finale at home against Nevada-Reno, UNLV will visit Boise State next Friday for the conference title game.

Stakes will be higher than usual in this year's 50th annual Battle for Nevada, when UNLV tries to keep the Fremont Cannon painted red for a third straight year.

Ranked No. 22 in the College Football Playoff poll, the 9-2 Rebels beating the 3-9 Wolf Pack would send UNLV to a second straight Mountain West Championship game for the first time in program history, and put UNLV at double-digit wins for the first time since 1984.

If the Rebs are upset by Nevada, Colorado State will visit Boise in the Conference Championship after the Rams beat Utah State Friday.

Thanks to the expanded 12-team playoff in which a spot is reserved for a non-power four conference team, UNLV is competing for a national championship.

Winning three straight since dropping their matchup against Boise, coach Barry Odom and his team control their own destiny two wins away from a potential CFP bid, but they aren't getting ahead of themselves.

"We preach be where your feet are. All we care is to go 1-0 each week, we really mean that. It's not just a saying. These leaders know the mission, know the plan each week. We're focused and we're hungry. It's played out in our hand and we're going to take advantage of it," Odom said.

The Battle for the Fremont Cannon is Saturday at 5 p.m. inside Allegiant Stadium.