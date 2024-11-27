UNLV Rebels rise to No. 22 in CFP rankings ahead of the Battle for the Fremont Cannon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV Football rises once again!

Last week, we told you about UNLV climbing to No. 23 for two national polls, their highest rankings ever in program history. Then they hit another milestone by jumping to No. 21 in both the AP and Coaches polls.

As of Tuesday, the climb is only growing stronger with UNLV now at No. 22 for College Football Playoff Rankings.

UNLV is 9-2 overall coming off their victory against San Jose State 27-16 — an improvement 6-0 for road games, another first in the team's program history.

Up next, the Battle for the Fremont Cannon against their in-state rival, UNR.

Kickoff is at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday at 5 p.m.

WATCH: UNLV Rebels look ahead to Saturday's battle for Fremont Cannon against in-state rival UNR