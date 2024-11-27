No. 21 UNLV has MW title game and possible playoff berth on the line against rival Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UNLV is preparing to play the most important game in its relatively short and mostly miserable history, and even its heated up-state rival gets the significance of this matchup.

Nevada coach Jeff Choate called it "a meaningful game for the state of Nevada” because there is so much more on the line than state bragging rights and which team gets to paint the Fremont Cannon in its school's primary color.

WATCH: UNLV Rebels look ahead to Saturday's battle for Fremont Cannon against in-state rival UNR

A victory in Saturday's game puts No. 21 UNLV (No. 22 in the College Football Playoff rankings) in the Mountain West title game a week later at Boise State, which is 11th in the AP and CFP rankings. Which means the Rebels (9-2, 5-1 MW) have a path to the first 12-team playoff field.

But to get to Boise State, the Rebels must make sure they don't let down against Nevada (3-9, 0-6). BetMGM Sportsbook favors UNLV by 17 1/2 points.

“None of it matters if we don’t take care of business this week, so that’s where our focus is and how important it is to win this rivalry game," UNLV coach Barry Odom said. "It means a lot to me. It means a lot to our players. It means a lot to our organization, our fans, our donors, the alumni and everything that goes into it.”

Odom has put UNLV on a remarkable trajectory in his two years on the job. The Rebels are bowl eligible in consecutive seasons for the first time, and they could possibly appear on the sport's grandest stage.

UNLV made its first Mountain West championship game last season, losing 44-20 to Boise State. Their rematch earlier this season was much closer, the Broncos emerging with a 29-24 victory in which Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen called UNLV “legit.”

Choate said UNLV matches up well with Boise State, SMU and Minnesota — all schools the Wolf Pack have played — and called the Rebels “the most complete" team they will have faced.

“I don’t think there are a lot of matchups that are going to favor us in this game, I can tell you that," Choate said.

UNLV began playing football in 1968 and didn't become a Division I team until 1976. Though there have been some high points along the way, most of UNLV's history has been littered by losses that included defeats to lower-level programs and routs by national powers.

But now the Rebels are about to play a game that could carry positive implications beyond this season.

“I think we’re moving in the direction that we’re playing complementary football very well,” Odom said. "I believe we’re playing smart football. And I think sometimes it looks like we may be playing our best ball.”

Playing for the playoffs

Odom was careful not to get ahead of himself, but he laid out the case UNLV should be considered for the playoffs if it beats Nevada and Boise State, saying the Rebels' resume stacks up favorably.

UNLV is five spots behind Tulane in the CFP rankings, so the Rebels could win out and still not make the playoffs. But it's possible the committee could jump them over the Green Wave even if Tulane goes on to win the American Athletic Conference championship.

“Whoever wins the Mountain West championship game will have a strong seed at the 12-team playoff,” Odom said.

Mr. Do It All

UNLV's Ricky White III might not only be the Mountain West's best wide receiver and one of its most effective special teams players, Odom has said White is capable of playing cornerback.

“I would love that," White said. "I played both sides of the ball growing up and in high school. Any time I can help my team win, I’m all for it. I want to get out there and compete.”

White leads the nation with four blocked punts and just missed getting a fifth Friday night at San Jose State.

“I was very surprised I didn’t block the ball," he said.

QB keeps it rolling

UNLV made national news when quarterback Matthew Sluka left the team three games into the season because of a dispute over name, image and likeness.

Hajj-Malik Williams has done more than just keep the offense humming since taking over as the starter. He has rushed and passed for 2,231 yards and 23 touchdowns.

“There might've been addition by subtraction when the quarterback situation happened earlier in the year down there," Choate said.

Swing state

Nevada went from blue to red in this year's presidential election, and the football rivalry — this is the 50th meeting — often swings back and forth. The Fremont Cannon is painted red because UNLV has won the past two meetings. It's mostly been painted blue because Nevada leads the series 28-21.

The cannon has been awarded to the winner every year but the first game the teams played in 1969. At 545 pounds, it's the heaviest prize for a rivalry game.