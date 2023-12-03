UNLV Rebels picked for Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Kansas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — To cap off a historically successful season, UNLV Football will play in their first college football bowl game in a decade — and it's a big one.

The Rebels were selected for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26 vs. Kansas.

UNLV finished the 2023-24 season with a 9-4 record (6-2 in Mountain West Conference play) — its best since 1984.

The Rebels are expected to hold a press conference at 12 p.m. Sunday to discuss their bowl selection. Before UNLV takes the podium, the team announcement for the 2023 Las Vegas Bowl will be made. (That matchup is Pac-12 vs. Big Ten.)

WATCH IT LIVE HERE:

Falling to Boise State in the Mountain West Conference championship on Saturday means the Rebels won't appear in the Gronk LA Bowl, but there are still a number of quality bowl games the Rebels could be selected for.

The Mountain West Conference has five bowl tie-ins, and seven conference teams became bowl-eligible this season.

Bowl selection possibilities include:



New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque on Dec. 16

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise on Dec. 23

Barstool Arizona Bowl in Tucson on Dec. 30

EasyPost Hawai'i Bowl in Honolulu on Dec. 23

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 23 (though Air Force is expected to be selected for this one)

Possible, but less likely bowl selections for UNLV could come from the Mountain West's other bowl affiliations.

The conference is among the Group of Five, which have four additional bowl selections to be determined. Those include:



Duluth Trading Co. Cure Bowl

Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

The Mountain West also has an affiliation to fill, if needed, for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. a Big Ten or Big 12 opponent.

The Rebels finished conference play tied 6-2 for first with two other teams in the Mountain West — Boise State and San Jose State. A computer lottery would match the Rebels up with Boise State for the conference championship at Allegiant Stadium. The winner of the Mountain West Conference championship goes on to face a Pac-12 opponent in the Gronk LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

UNLV's last bowl appearance was in 2014 at the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

Bowl selections are expected to be announced on ESPN starting at 11:30 a.m. PT.