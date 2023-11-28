UNLV's Barry Odom, Jayden Maiava among those on Mountain West honors list

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Rebels football team absolutely dominated the annual Mountain West Conference postseason awards, following what can only be described as a historic season.

Following their loss to San Jose State University this past weekend,

UNLV kicker Jose Pizano became the first Rebel to ever be named as the Mountain West Special Teams Player of the Year.

Pizano — who was also nominated for the Lou Groza Award — shattered the UNLV record book this season after kicking the most field goals in a game (six) and a season (23). He would also set new records for kicking points in both a game (19) and a season (119), as well as the most consecutive field goals made (19).

Pizano currently sits at 23-of-25 in field goal attempts — the longest of which is 52 yards — and is 50-for-50 in extra points. He has also hit two game-winning field goals this season, with one in their matchup with Vanderbilt and one against Colorado State. He is the seventh Rebel to be named a MW Freshman of the Year, including current teammate Cameron Friel in 2021.

Rebels quarterback Jayden Maiava was also named Freshman of the Year during the award ceremony. The Las Vegas native became the first UNLV quarterback to be named to either the first or second team, since Jon Denton was named to the second team in 1996.

After coming off the bench early in the season, Maiava emerged as "a top freshman in the nation" as he led UNLV to its 7-2 conference record as a starter. During the season, Maiava set a record after earning five Freshman of the Week nods from the MW conference.

According to UNLV, he also led the nations in both pass completion percentages and pass efficiency. His total of 2,626 passing yards ranks seventh in the school's single-season history. Additionally, he has passed for 14 touchdowns and ran for three more, for 244 net rushing yards.

Finally, head coach Barry Odom has been named Mountain West Coach of the Year in only his first year at the helm. Odom has led the team to its first appearance in the Mountain West Championship Game after reaching the nine-win mark for the first time since 1984. After the team was picked to finish ninth in a preseason poll, the Rebels under Odom would emerge in a three-way tie for the regular-season league title.

Odom is also bringing the Rebels to their first bowl appearance in a decade.

Overall, 14 Rebels were among those honored during the postseason awards, including right tackle Tiger Shanks and linebacker Jackson Woodard.

Each of the honorees will make their final home appearance on Saturday as UNLV hosts Boise State in the Mountain West Football Championship, set to kick of at noon.