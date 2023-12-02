UNLV Rebels to meet Boise State in historic Mountain West Championship appearance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time since entering the conference, the UNLV Rebels will host the Mountain West Championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday.

After losing to San Jose State last weekend, the top spot in the MW conference was tied three ways between UNLV, Boise State, and San Jose. The resulting computer decision would select UNLV to host Boise State this weekend.

Led by Las Vegas native and the Mountain West Freshman of the Year, QB Jayden Maiava came of the bench early in the season to replace Doug Brumfield, who went down with an injury. Additionally, head coach Barry Odom — who was also named MW Coach of the Year — has led the team to their best team record since 1984 at 9-3. Under Odom, the team is also bowl-eligible for the first time in a decade.

IT’S YOUR UNLV REBELS!



Will they leave today @MountainWest champions? pic.twitter.com/2iAL7IeFGE — Rochelle Richards (@RoRichards24) December 2, 2023

MORE: UNLV Rebels football dominates Mountain West postseason awards

The Boise State Broncos are currently sitting at 7-5 for conference play and 6-2 in the MW. The last time these two teams met in 2019, the Broncos emerged victorious at 38-13.

The first drive of the game would see the Broncos make hard offensive drives down the field, resulting in a touchdown and bringing the score to 7-0.

The Rebels would respond with a touchdown from Vincent Davis Jr., tying the game at 7-7.

That stiff arm and balance from Vincent Davis though 👀



Rebels get on the board.



7-7 In the first #UNLV #MWchampionship — Johnny Resendiz (@Johnnyresendizz) December 2, 2023

With a minute left in the first quarter, the Broncos would plow through the Rebels' defense for another touchdown. A Pick-6 from inside linebacker Fred Thompkins would tie the game for UNLV once again at the start of the second.

UNLV PICK-6!!!



Fred Thompkins read that perfectly and takes It all the way.



HUGE momentum shift there.



14-14 to start the second. #UNLV #MountainWestchampionship — Johnny Resendiz (@Johnnyresendizz) December 2, 2023

The championship matchup would soon begin to look like a shoot-out as the Broncos' Austin Bolt would run for a 57-yard touchdown, bringing the game to 21-14. That would be followed by another massive 75-yard run for the Broncos' Taylen Green after the Rebels fumbled the ball.

The scoreboard currently sits at 31-17.

Kick-off is set for 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.