UNLV's Jose Pizano nominated for Lou Groza National Place-Kicker Award

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time in program history, UNLV Football officials said a player is a finalist for a major college football award.

On Tuesday, the UNLV Athletics Department announced that Jose Pizano is one of three players still being considered for the Lou Groza National Place-Kicker Award by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission.

This season, Pizano set new UNLV records for field goals in a game, field goals in a season, kicking points in a game, kicking points in a season, and consecutive field goals made.

Semifinalists were voted on by a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, sports information directions, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers. The same panel will select the winner, who will be announced live on ESPN during the Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 8. The other finalists are Graham Nicholson of Miami (Ohio) University and Will Reichard of Alabama.

Fan votes will also count toward naming the winner. The finalist who receives the greatest total of fan votes earns one vote on the final ballot. Fans can go here to vote once daily before it closes on Saturday.

On Tuesday, the Mountain West Conference also named Pizano the Mountain West's Special Teams Player of the Year.