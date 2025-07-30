UNLV quarterbacks build camaraderie while competing for starting position

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV football held its first full-pads practice of the season Tuesday as the battle for starting positions heats up, particularly at quarterback where two transfer students are vying for the top spot.

Michigan transfer Alex Orji and Virginia transfer Anthony Colandrea are both competing for the starting quarterback role, bringing significant experience to the Rebels offense.

Rather than viewing the competition as divisive, the two quarterbacks see it as an opportunity to build camaraderie and push each other to excel.

"Alex is the man, he's super positive, even after a good play, a bad play, he's even keel," Colandrea said.

"No matter what we push each other to be the best, Anthony has that dog in him…it's good to have that guy in the locker room," Orji said.

Orji brings championship pedigree to the team as the only player with a national championship under his belt, while Colandrea contributes the most starting experience among this year's quarterback group.

