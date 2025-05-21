UNLV men's golf advances to nationals for first time since 2019

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time in six years, UNLV men's golf is heading to nationals.

"It means a lot being a local kid from Vegas," senior golfer Ben Sawaia said. "It's really cool to see how this program has progressed since I got here from my freshman year, and to go with my little brother is pretty cool as well."

Faculty and fans gathered at the Fertitta Football Complex to send the team off to California.

This also marks the first time since 2015 that both the Rebels men's and women's golf teams have qualified for the NCAA tournament, making the achievement particularly significant for the university.

WATCH | UNLV Women's Golf ready for first Nationals appearance in a decade

UNLV Women's Golf ready for first Nationals appearance in a decade

"For both programs to make it to nationals with the top 30 teams in the country, I think says a lot about the golf community here," head coach Jean-Paul Hebert said.

The Rebels tee off the competition on Friday in Carlsbad.

