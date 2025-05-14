UNLV Women's Golf ready for first Nationals appearance in a decade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV Women's Golf is going to the NCAA Championships this week in historic fashion.

“It didn’t sink in for while because we haven’t done it in such a long time," senior golfer Mayumi Umezu said.

The last time the program punched their ticket to nationals was 2015.

“We had all these runner up finishes and you know you see it on paper and you’re starting to see something special is happening," head coach Amy Bush-Herzer said.

Bush-Herzer is in the running for WGCA coach of the year, however, the 2025 Mountain West coach of the year credits more than just her team for her success.

“I say this over and over again, I couldn't be this successful without Las Vegas and this community," Bush-Herzer said.

It is a community that has elevated the sport in the valley.

“This past year we’ve been able to open up an indoor facility for these student athletes and they finally feel like they have a home,” Bush-Herzer said.

As they hope to continue decorating their home with hardware, the Rebels will take memories like winning the conference title with them forever.

“I feel like our results just show that you know determination and hard work can really get you far places and good teammates, good teamwork it all just comes together," Umezu said.

UNLV women's golf tees off in nationals on Friday.

