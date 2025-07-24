LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Despite Wednesday morning being hot and sunny at the Fertitta Football Complex, UNLV new head football coach Dan Mullen put it plain and simple — summer's over, it's time for fall camp, getting in on the fun with his team during warm ups.

WATCH | Fall camp kicks off at the Fertitta Football Complex

Dan Mullen era is in full effect at UNLV football fall camp

“I have to make sure I’m ready to go for practice," Mullen laughed. "I don’t mind getting some warm ups in, I probably should do it more right, the new video game, I was looking kind of buff so I have to get in a little bit of better shape I think right now.”

KTNV

That standard has been set from the top down.

“We're brothers," Rebels running back Jai’Den Thomas said. "We're all going to grind together, we're all going to work together, we're going to fight, we want to win the championship bad, so we’re just hungry.”

KTNV

The Rebels are exactly one month away from kicking off their season at Allegiant Stadium against Idaho State.