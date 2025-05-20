More than a game: Coaches vs. Cancer uses golf program to raise millions to battle cancer

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Runnin' Rebels all-time great Lon Kruger said it best — Everyone has been touched by cancer.

It's a cause worth fighting for to Coach Kruger. That's why he started the American Cancer Society Coaches versus Cancer Las Vegas Golf Classic.

My dad, you know, died of cancer and we all have those cancer stories unfortunately, and so many people have passed but so many people are living more productive lives because of all the progress we've made. — Lon Kruger

What began in 2008 is now an event that nearly 300 of college basketball's best come to Vegas for from all over the country.

I think the first year we had 12 or 13 foursomes and to see it grow over the 18 years is just a credit to the people but ,most importantly to Coach Kruger and, and the work he's put in. — Dana Altman, Oregon men's basketball head coach

Since its inception, Coaches versus Cancer has raised more than $16 million that goes towards the American Cancer Society with the hopes of raising another $1.6 million this year.

Coaches have stepped up and they've done a great job, and with their platform they can have a voice that other people listen to. — Lon Kruger

It's a platform that Coach Kruger has inspired others to take advantage of, both on and off the court, while also serving as inspiration himself to attendees.

