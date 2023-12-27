UNLV pushes in second half of Rate Bowl, but not enough to defeat Jayhawks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV had one of its best seasons under its first-year head coach, Barry Odom.

The team played the Kansas Jayhawks Tuesday night in Arizona for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. It's the team's first appearance in a bowl in ten years.

The UNLV Rebels football team and the Jayhawks were tied in the first quarter. UNLV got on the scoreboard first with Davis Jr.'s 3-yard run for a touchdown.

A pass from Jayhawks' J. Bean to L. Grimm makes the score even.

The second quarter is all Jayhawks. Bean hit Grimm for a 60-yard touchdown pass. Arnold and Neal add another 14 points to the score. In the end, UNLV's Pizano responds with a 40-yard field goal.

The second half looked to be all Rebels, with passes from Maiava ending in touchdowns. But the Jayhawks edged the Rebels until a 49-36 win.

Despite the loss, the team gathers multiple accomplishments throughout the year, including a trio of Mountain West honors. The team also won its in-state rivalry game to keep the Fremont Cannon red.

Odom made monumental moves with the team, such as being one of the 12 finalists for the prestigious Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award. It's a first in school history.

