UNLV's Maiava named National Quarterback Freshman of the year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Liberty High School graduate and UNLV first-year student has been named the College Football Network Freshman Quarterback of the Year.

Jayden Maiava is a UNLV redshirt rookie quarterback. The spotlight has been on the young player this year for guiding his team to its most wins since 1984 and their first Mountain West Championship.

Right now, Maiava ranks second in the nation among freshmen with 2,794 yards passing and 14 touchdowns. Additionally, he ranks fourth overall on the UNLV team with 261 net rushing yards.

The freshman accomplished these stats despite not taking on starting duties until the fourth game of the season.

Rebel running back Jai'Den "Jet" Thomas, originally from Atlanta, Georgia, was the Honorable Mention.

The Rebels are set to play Kansas in the 2023 Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on December 26.