UNLV Lady Rebels inviting public to NCAA Selection Show watch party

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Lady Rebels are inviting the public to the NCAA Selection Show watch party on Sunday, March 17.

The free event will be at the Strip View Pavilion inside the Thomas & Mack Center.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. and the show is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on ESPN.

The Mountain West conference champions are currently ranked No. 19 and earlier this week, they defeated San Diego State for the championship and their 15th win in a row. According to the athletics department, the Lady Rebels are the first team in Mountain West history to win both the regular season and tournament championship in three consecutive seasons.

Head coach Lindy La Rocque said every year is different and this group "has earned it".

"Every year is a different journey. The last two years were great but this year was totally different," La Rocque said on Wednesday. "It's a new team. You have to find your own path. You've got to make different sacrifices. Whatever it takes to get here, you have to have people that are willing to do it and we do."

Last March, the Lady Rebels were ranked No. 11 and during the selection show,it was revealed they would face No. 6 Michigan in the NCAA Championship First Round, which was in Baton Rouge. However, their season came to an end as they fell to Wolverines 71-59.