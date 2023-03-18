Fans at PKWY Tavern rally behind UNLV; Lady Rebels fall to Michigan 71-59

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV Women's Basketball team came into the NCAA Tournament on a roll, having won 22 straight games.

Unfortunately, their season comes to an end in the first round against Michigan, 71-59. It wasn't the result fans wanted, but they say better days are ahead.

Fans at PKWY Tavern gathered to watch the Lady Rebels play on Friday afternoon. They held hope to the very end, and they say despite the result, they feel good about what comes next for the team.

"I love being a Rebel," Sarah Hmura said. "I've been a rebel since '96. I absolutely love where the program is going."

The Lady Rebels shot only 38% from the field and went 7-25 from three.

Essence Booker had 16 points and both Justice Ethridge and Desi-Rae Young had 11 points each.

Still, Michigan was able to maintain the lead, going 44% from the field and 40% from 3-point range.

Head coach Lindy La Rocque says this one is going to sting, but this season overall has been a great one.

"I couldn't be more proud of this season that we've had," La Rocque said. "We don't know what this feels like (losing) because we haven't had to since December...for good reason, because we got a heck of a team as well. Really proud of our fight."

It's not just the fans with the glass-half-full approach.

Lady Rebels senior guard Essence Booker, who likely played her last game as a Lady Rebel, says this loss won't define the season.

"I am going to hold my head high, just because I am proud of what we've done and this loss doesn't dictate all the things that we've done and made history," Booker said.