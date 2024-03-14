Watch Now
SportsUNLV Sports

Actions

Lady Rebels beat SDSU to claim third consecutive Mountain West crown

1-seed UNLV puts early struggles in the past to down 7-seed San Diego State to complete a Mountain West championship three-peat.
UNLV Lady Rebels celebrate winning third-consecutive Mountain West championship title on March 13, 2024.
KTNV
UNLV Lady Rebels celebrate winning third-consecutive Mountain West championship title on March 13, 2024.
UNLV Lady Rebels celebrate winning third-consecutive Mountain West championship title on March 13, 2024.
UNLV Lady Rebels celebrate after claiming third Mountain West championship title
UNLV Lady Rebels
Posted at 9:23 PM, Mar 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 01:08:18-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Lady Rebels took home their third straight Mountain West title on Wednesday night by beating San Diego State at the Thomas & Mack Center 66-49.

Ranked 21st in the nation, UNLV earns their 15th win in a row to enter the NCAA Tournament. Lindy La Roqcue's Rebs complete a conference championship three-peat, the first time the program has done so since a 1984-86 stretch in the Big West.

Tied with the Aztecs at 20 at half, UNLV would use a 12-0 run early in the 3rd quarter to take a 10-point lead. Ahead by 5 points early in the 4th, the Lady Rebels would pull ahead by double digits and not look back.

Las Vegas native, senior Desi-Rae Young leads UNLV in scoring with 18 and completes a double-double with 10 rebounds. Three other Rebels finish in double digits.

Alyssa Brown won game MVP on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH