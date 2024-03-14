Lady Rebels beat SDSU to claim third consecutive Mountain West crown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Lady Rebels took home their third straight Mountain West title on Wednesday night by beating San Diego State at the Thomas & Mack Center 66-49.

Ranked 21st in the nation, UNLV earns their 15th win in a row to enter the NCAA Tournament. Lindy La Roqcue's Rebs complete a conference championship three-peat, the first time the program has done so since a 1984-86 stretch in the Big West.

Tied with the Aztecs at 20 at half, UNLV would use a 12-0 run early in the 3rd quarter to take a 10-point lead. Ahead by 5 points early in the 4th, the Lady Rebels would pull ahead by double digits and not look back.

Las Vegas native, senior Desi-Rae Young leads UNLV in scoring with 18 and completes a double-double with 10 rebounds. Three other Rebels finish in double digits.

Alyssa Brown won game MVP on Wednesday night.