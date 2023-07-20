UNLV football honoring former player Ryan Keeler

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The University of Nevada, Las Vegas is getting ready to kick off another football season.

The Mountain West conference wrapped up their second of two media days on Thursday. UNLV head coach Barry Odom as well as quarterback Doug Brumfield, Jr and defensive lineman Naki Fahina said the team is ready to rock.

This year, the team will also be honoring one of their own in a special way. Rebels lineman Ryan Keeler was found unresponsive in bed at a studio apartment in February. Last month, the Clark County Coroner's Office said he died of cardiac dysrhthmia due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. That basically means his heartbeat was off due to a thickening of the heart muscle.

In February, Odom told Channel 13 it has been difficult for the team to deal with.

"Our team has had daily conversations and that will continue on our team together," Odom said in February. "How we focus on each other but also how we focus on celebrating and honoring Ryan."

One way the team is doing that is by displaying Keeler's jersey number, 47, on helmets this season.

UNLV reports for preseason camp on Aug. 3. The team's first game of the season and their home opener is scheduled for Sept. 2 at Allegiant Stadium against Bryant University.

According to the athletics department, season tickets for the six home games are on sale now and start at $150. They add single-game tickets will go on sale next month and will range between $24 to $126.

On Wednesday, the Mountain West released its football preseason poll as voted by the media at the conference's media days. That poll showed UNLV is predicted to finish ninth out of the 12 teams. No UNLV players were selected to the preseason all-conference offensive or defensive teams.

Last season, the Rebels finished with an overall record of 5-7.