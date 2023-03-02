UNLV football team practices for first time since player’s death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police released new details about the investigation into the death of UNLV football player, Ryan Keeler.

Wednesday marks the first time the team practiced since the player's death. Despite the cold and wet weather, the team was back on the field for the first time for practice since the passing of Ryan Keeler.

Players and head coach, Barry Odom, say it has been a long and hard week, but it's good to be back on the field together.

"It would be difficult for me to put into words, it has been very difficult," Odom said.

The sophomore was found unconscious inside his apartment on February 20th.

Metro released new details on the investigation saying an empty prescription pill bottle was found in the room and a friend told police Keeler felt sick for the past week before he was found unconscious.

Investigators also say UNLV's director of sports medicine told them Keeler had visited him and mentioned having a prescription, but the prescription has yet to be identified.

"I can't make comment on that, because of the ongoing research and investigation with that," Odom said. "I am sorry that I can't, it would be unfair to make a comment on that."

Odom did not comment on the report released from metro, but he did say there have been conversations with the team about Keeler.

"Our team has had daily conversations and that will continue on our team together," Odom said. "How we focus on each other but also how we focus on celebrating and honoring Ryan."

The Clark County coroner said a cause and manner of death are still pending, the medical examiner saying blood toxicology test results can take several weeks.

Just days ago, his teammates held a vigil for Ryan.

A handful of players spoke after Wednesday's first spring practice saying that being on the field is helping during this tough time.

"Leading on to this past week, what happened," said player Jordyn Morgan. "That just made us even closer."

"It is great," said player Doug Brumfield. "It is an opportunity for us to be together and work together. Just work for something together for Ryan."