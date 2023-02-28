UNLV Football holding memorial for student-athlete Ryan Keeler

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV football team is holding a memorial for defensive lineman Ryan Keeler.

KTNV is at the memorial:

He was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in a studio apartment last week.

The Clark County coroner said a cause and manner of Rebels defensive lineman Ryan Keeler's death was pending following his death on Monday. Medical examiner blood toxicology test results can take several weeks.

The public vigil is happening at Rebel Park at 5:30PM on the 47-yard line to honor Keeler's jersey number.

Keeler was entering his second year with the Rebels. Keeler transferred into the program 2022 from Rutgers. He played in 7 games last season.

UNLV head coach Barry Odom said that since the 6-foot-6, 275-pound defensive lineman arrived at UNLV, he stood out to coaches as "an incredible person, student and teammate."