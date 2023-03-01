Las Vegas police said empty prescription bottle was found with unconscious body of UNLV student-athlete

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided a case report regarding the death of UNLV student-athlete, Ryan Keeler.

Police said on Feb. 20 around 1:10 p.m., LVMPD dispatch received a call for service from UNLV officers requesting for police to respond to an apartment of an unconscious student inside the residence.

Upon arrival, police talked with a school officer who said that medical personnel pronounced Keeler dead at the scene. Police also observed a prescription bottle empty at the scene.

The director of sports medicine at UNLV told police that Keeler visited him previously. Castillo mentioned that a medication was prescribed to Keeler on Feb. 17, according to the report. However, the case did not specify the prescription.

The UNLV officer J. Orduno said defensive line coach Julio Garcia was doing a welfare check on Keeler. The report states Garcia kicked the apartment door open and discovered Keeler unconscious and cold to the touch.

That's when the coach called 911.

Officers then went up to the apartment and found Ryan laying down facing upward on his bed.

Police were able to interview a friend of Keeler. Police did not identify the friend in the report.

The friend states Keeler was having nausea and felt sick for the past week before he was found unconscious. The friend told police that he and Keeler spent time together the day before he was found, and when he dropped Keeler off at his apartment, he states that Keeler was feeling better.