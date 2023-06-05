Clark County officials reveal UNLV football player's cause of death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A UNLV football player who was found dead in a dorm died of natural causes, according to the Clark County Coroner's Office.

On Monday, the coroner's office said 20-year-old Ryan Keeler died of "cardiac dysrhthmia due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy." The coroner's office said it basically means Keeler's heartbeat was off due to thickening of the heart muscle.

Keeler was found on Feb. 20 by UNLV defensive line coach Julio Garcia who was doing a welfare check on Keeler. He told police he kicked the apartment door open and found Keeler unconscious and cold to the touch.

RELATED LINK: UNLV community mourns death of 20-year-old student-athlete

Keller had just completed his redshirt freshman season after transferring to UNLV from Rutgers University.

UNLV head coach Barry Odom said that since the 6-foot-6, 275-pound defensive lineman arrived at UNLV, he stood out to coaches as "an incredible person, student and teammate."