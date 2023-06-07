UNLV Football releases 2023 schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2023 UNLV Football schedule is officially out.

According to the athletics department, the home opener and head coach Barry Odom's debut will be on Sept. 2 vs. Bryant University. That's at Allegiant Stadium at 1 p.m.

This season, UNLV will also take on the University of Hawai'i for the Ninth Island Showdown with the winner taking home the Golden Pineapple trophy. That's set for Sept. 30.

Homecoming will be on Oct. 21 against Colorado State University and the last regular-season game is scheduled for Nov. 25 against San Jose State University.

You can see the full schedule below.



Sept. 2 vs. Bryant - 1 p.m.

Sept. 9 @ Michigan - 12:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Vanderbilt - 4 p.m.

Sept. 23 @ University of Texas at El Paso - 6 p.m.

Sept. 30 vs. Hawai'i - 1 p.m.

Oct. 14 @ University of Nevada, Reno - 2 p.m.

Oct. 21 vs. Colorado State - 4 p.m.

Oct. 28 @ Fresno State - TBA

Nov. 4 @ New Mexico - TBA

Nov. 10 vs. Wyoming - 7:45 p.m.

Nov. 18 @ Air Force - 12:30 p.m.

Nov. 25 vs. San Jose State - 12 p.m.

Athletics department officials said season tickets for the six home games are on sale now and start at $150. Single-game tickets will go on sale in mid-August. Based on the athletics department website, tickets will range from $24 to $126 depending on who the Rebels are playing.