LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As college athletics continues to evolve under the influence of name, image and likeness money, UNLV men's basketball coach Josh Pastner believes it's time to think differently.

His latest pitch? Find someone willing to invest $10 million to $12 million into the Runnin' Rebels program — and embrace the title of its "owner."

WATCH | Taylor Rocha has the details:

UNLV basketball for sale? Josh Pastner floats $12 million ‘owner’ idea to transform Runnin’ Rebels

"I have told people, why buy the NBA team? Buy the college basketball team," Pastner said. "You can be the owner of the UNLV Runnin' Rebels men's basketball team, and it's a lot less expensive."

Pastner isn't talking about legal ownership of the university team. Instead, he envisions a major NIL benefactor who would become the face of the program's financial support while helping elevate UNLV back into national relevance.

"We can make it thinking outside the box and being unique," Pastner said. "You still get your excitement and your adrenaline rush being around basketball, being around the program."

The proposal reflects the financial reality facing programs outside college basketball's biggest conferences. Pastner said schools with larger NIL budgets can simply outbid programs like UNLV for elite talent.

"If you have a $12 million check... you can compete against Kentucky, Duke, Arizona, UCLA for any player you want," he said. "Right now... if another school offers someone $1 million and our budget only allows us $100,000, it doesn't matter how much the kid likes me."

Pastner said his staff has relied on identifying undervalued players — a "Moneyball" approach — but acknowledged that increased financial backing would fundamentally change the program's recruiting ceiling.

The coach believes Las Vegas is uniquely positioned to capitalize on college basketball's changing landscape. Rather than viewing the city's growing professional sports scene as competition, he sees opportunity.

"This has become the epicenter of basketball," Pastner said, pointing to NBA Summer League, the NCAA Final Four in 2028 and the expectation that Las Vegas will eventually land an NBA franchise.

Pastner argues a successful UNLV basketball program would benefit the entire community.

"The better UNLV does... the better it is for the entire city," he said. "Any major city needs to have a great university."

He also renewed his call for fan support, saying rebuilding the Rebels requires more than wins.

"We need people in this arena to help us win," Pastner said. "This is not my program. This is the community's program."

Entering his second season, Pastner acknowledged the rebuilding process has been larger than he anticipated but said he remains confident the Rebels are moving in the right direction.

"I believe we're on the right track to get there," he said.