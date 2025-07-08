$26 million budget approved for Las Vegas to host Final Four in 2028

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is one step closer to hosting one of the most-watched basketball events in the country.

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority approved a $26 million budget to host the Final Four at Allegiant Stadium in 2028.

"Very few cities are Final Four cities, and having them come in 2028, well it'll be a great event, but it also says something about Las Vegas, just our continued growth, our continued recognition," said LVCVA President and CEO Steve Hill.

This is the latest in a string of major sporting events betting on Las Vegas.

First, there was the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which has been extended to run through 2027. Las Vegas also saw the Super Bowl LVIII, most recently Wrestlemania, which will make a return next year, and the city is set to host the College Football Playoffs in January of 2027.

"When an event takes place in Las Vegas, everybody knows it," Hill said. "They telecast the skyline of our city over and over and over again. They talk about being here; it elevates the vent for our attendees. And that kind of market and brand opportunity, we couldn't afford to pay for it at all, let alone for just the $26 million that it cost, and on top of that, we get the economic impact of the event itself."

Hill expects the city to at least see $250 million in economic impact from the event.

The NCAA Men's Final Four games will be played on April 1 and April 3 in 2028.

The LVCVA says the event will feature volunteer opportunities for the Las Vegas community and visitors. Those interested can register here.

