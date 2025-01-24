College Football Playoff Championship game coming to Las Vegas in 2027

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Formula 1, Super Bowl LVIII, the National Hockey League draft and Wrestlemania coming soon, Las Vegas is quickly becoming a premiere destination for major sporting events.

Now, officials have announced that the biggest game in college football is also coming to Las Vegas.

The 2027 College Football Playoff National Championship will be played at Allegiant Stadium.

"College football fans across the country are going to be thrilled to hear this news today," said Rich Clark, executive director of the College Football Playoff. "Las Vegas has shown the world they have amazing venues and boundless energy to host an event like the College Football Playoff National Championship in spectacular fashion. I can't think of a better stage to crown the best team in college football in 2027. "

Atlanta just hosted the title game earlier this week, seeing Ohio State triumph over Notre Dame 34-23.

Ohio State wins first 12-team College Football Playoff

"Pairing the energy of Las Vegas with the College Football Playoff National Championship will make for a truly extraordinary event, both on and off the field," said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Nearly 100,000 people traveled to Houston when the game was hosted there in early 2024, bringing in an estimated $200 million to the city.

Las Vegas will become the third city in the Pacific time zone to host the CFP title game, joining the Bay Area, which hosted in 2019, and Los Angeles, hosting in 2023.

The Championship game is set for January 25, 2027.