WrestleMania coming to Las Vegas for the first time since 1993

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time since 1993, WrestleMania is returning to Las Vegas.

On Saturday, WWE and the LVCVA announced WrestleMania 41 will be held at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, 2025.

"Las Vegas is the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World. Allegiant Stadium has proven to be even greater than the A+ venue Las Vegas guaranteed it would be," WWE President Nick Khan said in a press release. "We look forward to bringing WWE's biggest event, WrestleMania, to Las Vegas and Allegiant Stadium so we can collectively make WrestleMania41 on April 19 & 20, 2025, the most successful WWE event of all time."

In addition to the two-night stadium event, WWE officials said they are also bringing Raw, SmackDown, NXT Stand & Deliver, WWE World, and the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to Las Vegas, as well as a variety of community outreach events designed to give back to southern Nevada.

The last time the event was held in Las Vegas was WrestleMania IX, which was at Caesars Palace on April 4, 1993 and drew 16,891 fans. Those numbers were down and drew less than a third of the 62,167 fans that had attended WrestleMania VIII.

The storylines for that event included Yokozuna challenging Bret Hart for the WWF Championship in the main. event and the return of Hulk Hogan, who partnered with Brutus Beefcake against the WWF Tag Team Champions, Money Inc, which included Ted DiBiase and Irwin R. Schyster.

It was also the first WrestleMania that was held entirely outdoors and the WWE didn't have another outside event until WrestleMania XXIV in 2008.

As for WrestleMani 41, the WWE said Priority Passes will soon be available through On Location, which offers fans premium seating, hospitality events with Superstar appearances, exclusive photo opportunities, and more.

Starting today, fans can place a deposit to secure access ahead of tickets going on sale to the general public. To learn more about those tickets, you can learn more here.

Additional ticket details and event information will be announced in the coming months. You can learn more about how to register for pre-sale opportunities here.