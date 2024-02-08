Scenes from Super Bowl Week in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Super Bowl LVIII has officially rolled into Las Vegas and hundreds of events are being held across the valley as fans celebrate leading up to The Big Game.

RELATED LINK: Events across Las Vegas valley leading up to The Big Game

We'll be posting photos and videos from events across the valley all week long. Do you want to see your photos and videos on-air and online? Email them to desk@ktnv.com.

Welcome To Las Vegas Super Bowl 58 Press Conference

On Monday, the National Football League and the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee kicked off Super Bowl week with a special press conference. Speakers included Peter O'Reilly, the NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business, League Events and International, Gov. Joe Lombardo, Steve Hill, the Chief Executive Officer and President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson, Sandra Douglass Morgan, the President of the Las Vegas Raiders, and Maury Gallagher, the CEO and Chairman of the Board for Allegiant Air.

They got things started with a performance by Sean and John Scott, tap dancing twins from Absinthe at Caesars Palace.

Sean and John Scott, tap dancing twins from Absinthe, performed during the Welcome to Las Vegas Super Bowl press conference

Las Vegas local Miriam Gomez, who also works for the nonprofit organization Leaders in Training, was also surprised with Super Bowl tickets.

She was presented the tickets by Mr. Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton.

KTNV

Allegiant Stadium Preview and Super Bowl Food Sneak Peek

Members of the media got a sneak peek at what Allegiant Stadium will look like for Super Bowl 58 and got a look at some of the new food items that will be sold throughout the stadium.

Jarah Wright

Jarah Wright

RELATED LINK: PHOTOS: Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium rolling out special dishes for Super Bowl

Jarah Wright Allegiant Stadium's Silver & Black Hospitality Team are rolling out the special dishes they're serving in honor of Super Bowl LVIII.

Jarah Wright Ultimate Seafood Stuffed Potato

Opening Night

Allegiant Stadium welcomed over 20,000 fans for Opening Night on Monday. Players and staff from the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers met with thousands of media members to answer questions on the field.

There were also multiple performances and appearances by celebrities, like the Blue Man Group, artists from Cirque du Soleil's Beatles LOVE, Carrot Top, Tech N9ne, and Bert Kreischer.

WATCH: Channel 13's Nick Walters goes 1-on-1 with Raiders' owner Mark Davis

Channel 13's Nick Walters goes 1-on-1 with Raiders' owner Mark Davis

KTNV

WATCH: Channel 13's Nick Walters goes 1-on-1 with San Francsico 49ers' defensive end Chase Young

Channel 13's Nick Walters goes 1-on-1 with Chase Young from the San Francisco 49ers

KTNV

WATCH: Channel 13's Nick Walters goes 1-on-1 with Kansas City Chiefs' defensive end BJ Thompson

Channel 13's Nick Walters goes 1-on-1 with BJ Thompson

Patrick Mahomes said his favorite Taylor Swift song is Anti-Hero but Love Story is a close second. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/S1OtYSvJ8w — Jarah Wright (@jarahwright) February 6, 2024

WATCH: Channel 13's Nick Walters goes 1-on-1 with Kansas City Chiefs' CEO Clark Hunt

Channel 13's Nick Walters goes 1-on-1 with Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt

KTNV

KTNV

WATCH: Channel 13's Nick Walters goes 1-on-1 with Carrot Top

Channel 13's Nick Walters goes 1-on-1 with Carrot Top

Co-Op Frosé & Eatery Celebrates Grand Opening at Resorts World

The Co-Op Frosé & Eatery has officially opened their doors at Resorts World. Two of the company's investors are former NFL quarterbacks Sam Bradford and Peyton Manning.

On Monday, Bradford along with former NFL quarterback Matt Ryan were at Resorts World meeting guests and inviting them to try over 60 flavors of frosé, gourmet sandwiches, salads, and ice cream.

Meg Blair

Meg Blair

Super Bowl Experience

On Wednesday, the NFL opened the doors to the Super Bowl Experience at Mandalay Bay. The league's "theme park" lets football fans take a walk in their favorite players' shoes by participating in two-minute drills, training camp, a 40-yard dash, kicking extra points, and vertical jumps.

There will also be exhibits at the event include AFC and NFC Championship trophies, the Vince Lombardi trophy, Super Bowl rings, and "My Cause My Cleats" cleats.

There will also be multiple player appearances throughout the week. You can see the latest on who will appear by using the NFL OnePass app and you can learn more information here.

KTNV

KTNV

KTNV

KTNV

KTNV

Super Bowl 3D Pop Art

On Tuesday, Clark County School District students from John C. Fremont Professional Development Middle School and Academy of Medical Sciences, Global Community High School, and Valley High School have partnered up with 3D pop art artist Charles Fazzino to create an original piece for the Super Bowl.

The completed art piece will be showcased in Terminal 1 of Harry Reid International Airport during the lead-up to the Super Bowl. Posters of the artwork will also be printed and sold. A percentage of sales will be donated to CCSD.

KTNV

KTNV

KTNV

KTNV