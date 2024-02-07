PHOTOS: Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium rolling out special dishes for Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Super Bowl Sunday is one of those days of the year that revolves around food, whether you're at home or snacking at the stadium. For The Big Game, the hospitality team at Allegiant Stadium is pulling out all of the stops.

On Monday, the Silver & Black hospitality team unveiled special dishes that will be served in concessions and in suites on game day. The four specialty dishes fans will be able to try at concession stands in the stadium include:



Wagyu Loaded Hot Dog - A footlong char-grilled hot dog with wagyu burnt ends, crispy onions, banana peppers and BBQ sauce

Surf and Turf Nachos: The nachos have filet mignon, lobster, queso blanco, and Pico de Gallo on top of tortilla chips

Ultimate Seafood Stuffed Potato: It's a baked potato stuffed with mac and cheese and topped with King Crab legs, Maine lobster, grilled lemon and mini Tabasco bottles

"Sunday Sundae" Griddled Donuts: It's a jumbo donut topped with ice cream, spun sugar, caramelized marshmallow, and sprinkles

For those in the VIP Club or Suites, some of the dishes include:

Las Vegas Greatest Shrimp Cocktail Tower: Poached colossal shrimp, blue shrimp, spot prawn cocktail, horseradish remoulade, Meyer lemon mignonette, mini Tabasco bottles



Welcome To Las Vegas Grand Supper: A5 wagyu tenderloin medallions, butter roasted hedgehog mushrooms, white asparagus, Perigueux truffle sauce



Sin City's King Crab Fried Rice: Alaskan King Crab, jasmine rice, Jidori chicken, egg, friend garlic



Breakfast For Dinner: Buttermilk fried chicken, melted butter, sugar waffles, maple syrup pipette



Quesadilla Trio: Guests can try lobster, steak, or gruyere quesadillas



Hot Dog Macarons: Chocolate-covered banana, chocolate macaron with vanilla ganache and strawberry sauce

Ethel M Chocolate Factory is also providing exclusive Super Bowl chocolate boxes.

There are also several special drinks guests will be able to try.

Sin City Sour, which includes Bulleit Rye, Marie Broward Apricot liqueur, fresh lemon sour, chicory pecan bitters, and ginger beer.

If you don't want to break the bank, stadium staff said they will still offer their House Deals menu, which features budget-friendly options like $2.99 hot dogs, sodas, and nachos.

It takes an army to feed a hungry stadium full of fans. Here are a few fast facts, provided by the hospitality team.



More than 2,000 people will serve guests on Super Bowl Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

They are expecting to serve about 15,000 hot dogs.

They've ordered 4,000 pounds of king crab and lobster tail as well as 4,000 pounds of wagyu.

They're expecting to make and serve 4,500 margaritas.

In keeping with their sustainability programs, stadium staff said all food vessels will be 100% recyclable or compostable and all plastic water bottles have been eliminated in favor of aluminum bottles. Any food leftover after the game will be donated or repurposed to reduce food waste.